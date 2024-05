AROMA:



an interesting mix of this sweet and chemically vanilla overtone with a facet of heavy gasoline covered blueberries



FLAVOR:



a vibrant vanilla overtone with a touch of that fuel flavor we love so much. It is quite interesting how those two flavors meander into a truly unique profile that’s complimented by the unrefined earthy note on the backend. We aren’t getting that same blueberry taste that we pick up with our nose. It seems to be overpowered by the heavy facet of vanilla and fuel!



EFFECTS:



Flame Spitter gives us the ability to use it diversely. If you want to sit on the couch and watch movies or play video games, this cultivar invites you to do so. But it is certainly not forcing you.



I have noticed that this cultivar doesn’t hold you back from doing anything physical or creative. In fact, it allows you to stimulate the artist in you with its euphoric effects. Truly nonchalant, with Flame Spitter you get the best of both worlds in addition to its relaxing and pain-relieving qualities.

Show more