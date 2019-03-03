About this strain
By crossing Stormtrooper #2 with Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics creates Mandarin Dreams. A fruity gassy hybrid with big bright green buds, this euphoric strain is great for winding down at night or taking an evening stroll.
Mandarin Dreams effects
Reported by real people like you
107 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Smokey Point Productions
We live, love and believe in cannabis. From our humble beginnings in medical, to becoming one of the largest Producer Processors in Washington State, we’re proud of what we have built and of what we continue to do. As we have grown over the years, our purpose has only grown clearer: to bring together a passionate group of cannabis professionals to promote the power of cannabis, to create equality, and to strive for what we know to be right both in our community and in our industry.