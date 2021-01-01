Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Smokies Toke Couture

Smokies Toke Couture

Stash Jar Set - Sativa and Indica - Wedding Gift - glass jar 1/8

About this product

Food grade glass weed jar, stash jar, adorned with outdoor permanent vinyl, will not come off! Hand wash recommended. Store your herbs, jelly beans, matches, whatever! Perfect for that cannabis wedding, or stoner couple.

Handmade in San Francisco.90 ml capacity (approx 1/8 oz), 3" tall/ 7.5 cm x 2" wide / 5 cm With copper text
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!