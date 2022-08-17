Smokiez™ Extra Strength Blue Raspberry Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for you to medicate!

They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 25 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.

There are 10 pieces per package with 250 mg active THC per package.



Smokiez™ Fruit Chews come in 5 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that will have your mouth watering!