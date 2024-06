Fireball Whisky® 100mg THC:CBD 1:1 Cannabis Gummies - 10 Pack



Yup, you recognized the logo correctly. We are The Official Cannabis Product of Fireball Whisky ®. New formulation? Yes! Smokiez and Fireball Cannabis has teamed up for the collab you didn’t know you needed.



Fireball Gummies are now VEGAN. These gummies are made with pectin, not gelatin. We are also now gluten-free and dairy free!



Fireball Gummies are comparable to other popular cinnamon candies, except you can expect a euphoric high with these gummies. The gummies do not contain any alcohol but are made with the same proprietary fiery cinnamon flavor used in Fireball Whisky ®. Fireball Gummies come in a variety of Distillate Options.



• Official Cannabis Product of Fireball Whisky®



• Hand-Made



• Artisanal



• Pectin



• Sugar-Coated



• Heat-Resistant



• Cinnamon acts like a natural accelerant for THC absorption in the body because cinnamon helps boost metabolism

