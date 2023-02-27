Smokiez Pink Grapefruit Gummiez are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY!

These delicious Gummiez are a tasty and satisfying way for you to medicate!

They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering Gummiez contain 5 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.



There are 10 pieces per package with 50 mg active THC per package.



Smokiez Gummiez come in 5 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that will have your mouth watering!

