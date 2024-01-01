Guava Indica 100mg THC Live Resin Fruit Chews - California

by Smokiez Edibles
THC —CBD —
About this product

Smokiez Guava Indica Live Resin Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE FRUIT CHEWS™ ;)

Thoughtfully extracted from full spectrum fresh-frozen cannabis - retaining all those flavorful terpenes typically lost in the curing phases.
These terpenes simultaneously combined with our delicious fruit flavors result in a full-sensory, extra-flavorful, & seriously potent gummy.

These delicious fruit chews are handcrafted with real fruit and an all natural recipe.
Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 5 mg of THC, and made with our high quality live resin for good taste.
There are 20 pieces per package with 100 mg active THC per package.
About this brand

Smokiez Edibles
Smokiez Edibles creates World Class Cannabis products that are available in Oregon, Washington, California, Oklahoma, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Colorado, Arizona, Ohio, Massachusetts, Maryland, Puerto Rico, New Mexico, Utah, Montana, Illinois, Canada and Maine.

Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great taste made with our proprietary High Clarity Extract™. Keep your eyes out for our new CBD line of wellness products helping people and their loved ones live happier, healthier lives.

Smokiez CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.smokiezcbd.com today

