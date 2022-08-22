Now enhanced with real cannabis terpenes!



Smokiez Terpene-Enhanced Sativa Peach Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ These delicious Fruit Chews are a tasty and satisfying way for your customers to medicate!



They are also Vegan, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup. Each of our mouth-watering Fruit Chews contains 5 mg of THC, and are made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.



There are 20 pieces per package with 100 mg active THC per package.



Smokiez Fruit Chews come in 5 delicious flavors and have both sweet and sour flavor profiles that your customers are sure to love!