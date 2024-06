Smokiez THC:CBN Tincture is a sublingual tincture with 1000 mg of THC and 1000 mg CBN per bottle that is infused into medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil.



Our new Tincture products are handcrafted with love and are alcohol free!



There are 30 total servings per 1 fl.oz (30 ml) container. These tinctures are a great way for your customers to medicate discretely.



Be sure to also check out our new line of tincture products which include THC Only, and THC blended with CBG, or CBD

