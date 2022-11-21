NEW! Smokiez™ Maximum-Strength Sour Passionfruit THC Fruit Chews are NOT YOUR AVERAGE GUMMY™ ;)



These delicious fruit chews are a tasty and satisfying way for you to medicate!



They are also Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy-Free, and contain NO High Fructose Corn Syrup.



Each of our mouth watering fruit chews contain 50 mg of THC, and made with our high clarity cannabis distillate for great taste.



There are 20 pieces per package with a total of 1000 mg active THC per package.