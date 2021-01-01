Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.
Candy Shop Diamonds
About this product
Our highest testing total cannabinoids strain on the market. It contains a wide variety of terpenes with Neroilidol being the most dominant with a rich, sweet, cinnamon aroma and flavor!
Total THC: 89.36%
Total Terpenes: 13.09%
Total Cannabinoids: 102.24% !
I have to note that the THCa sits at 99.02 %
Total THC: 89.36%
Total Terpenes: 13.09%
Total Cannabinoids: 102.24% !
I have to note that the THCa sits at 99.02 %
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!