Logo for the brand Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.

Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.

Candy Shop Diamonds

About this product

Our highest testing total cannabinoids strain on the market. It contains a wide variety of terpenes with Neroilidol being the most dominant with a rich, sweet, cinnamon aroma and flavor!

Total THC: 89.36%
Total Terpenes: 13.09%

Total Cannabinoids: 102.24% !

I have to note that the THCa sits at 99.02 %
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!