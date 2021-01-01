Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.

Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.

King Kong Saucey Diamonds

About this product

This concentrate has a multitude of different terpenes that provide an overall relaxed feeling to your state of being!
Terpinene and Guaiol are the dominant terpenes on this strain!

Total THC: 61.17%
Terps: 5.46%
Total Cannabinoids: 70.89%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!