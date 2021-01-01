Smoking Dragon Pharms, LLC.
King Kong Saucey Diamonds
About this product
This concentrate has a multitude of different terpenes that provide an overall relaxed feeling to your state of being!
Terpinene and Guaiol are the dominant terpenes on this strain!
Total THC: 61.17%
Terps: 5.46%
Total Cannabinoids: 70.89%
