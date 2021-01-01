About this product

• Double Chamber; 4-Arm Tree Perc

• 14mm Male Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Female Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb or 14mm Female Vapor Dome Legal Concentrate

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents

• Height: 10”

• Weight: 8.5 oz.

• Thickness: 0.125”

• Base: 3.125”



There’s nothing to get in the way of a good time with this ultralight 4-Arm tree perc, double chamber bong. Sporting a low maintenance tree perc with open ends for easy cleaning, this pipe gets the job done without all the frills and weight.



The airflow passes into the waterless initial chamber directly from the head piece, getting pulled up the trunk of the tree perc by negative pressure applied at the mouthpiece. Filtering through a small layer of water at the bottom of this secondary chamber, vapor travels directly up through the 5” neck to the mouthpiece.

This piece gives you the option of choosing a vapor dome for legal concentrate or a bowl piece if you prefer legal dry herb.



This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass with color-accented base, perc, and mouthpiece.