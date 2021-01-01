About this product

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch

• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Silicone

• 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb

• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available

• Green Silicone & Clear Borosilicate Glass

• Glow-in-the-Dark

• Height: 13.75”

• Weight: 19.7 oz.

• Silicone Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 4.5”



Silicone bongs are the next frontier in smoking technology, and for good reason. These flexible, nearly indestructible pipes are ready to be bent, dropped, and shoved in your suitcase for an impromptu camping trip. Featuring a four piece design, the only glass you’ll find in this bong is the bowl and downstem. You can take this piece apart for easy cleaning, and the top piece has holes in it that act as an ice pinch. Add that to the fact that you can toss this piece in the freezer, and you’ll be pulling massive cool clouds all day long. This bong also glows in the dark! Don’t miss out!