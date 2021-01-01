About this product

• Magnetic Grinder Attachment

• Pollen Collection Chamber

• 5-Piece, 3-Chamber Design

• Heavy Duty Construction

• Zinc Alloy

• Peg Style Teeth

• Diameter: 2”

• Height: 2.4”

• Weight: 4.8 oz.

• Scraper Included

• Lithium battery Included



A grinder is a great way to break up your tobacco or legal herb into same-sized pieces in order to allow it to burn evenly and consistently. The grinder also serves a second purpose, which is providing a screen which automatically sifts out the smallest sized particles from your product and collects them in the third and bottom chamber. This grinder features an easy-to-grip style and comes with it’s vibrating feature brought to you by Kali Kutz. Just press the button on the bottom to allow the vibrating sensation help with sifting the smallest sized particles.



The bottom three chambers are connected by threaded joints, and the top chamber connected by a magnetic joint which allows for grinding of the legal tobacco or herb.