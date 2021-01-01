About this product

• Double Chamber, UFO Perc

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb

• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Blue Accents

• Height: 8”

• Weight: 9.7 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 3”

“Honey, I shrunk the bong!” Take everything you love about a full sized bong with a UFO perc, condense it into a size not much larger than a hand pipe, and you’ve got the Mini UFO Bong by New Amsterdam. Portable percolation for your pot. High quality craftsmanship ensures that good things do come in this small package.



Featuring two chambers and a UFO perc, you can expect full-sized filtration from this piece. The showerhead portion of the UFO has too many slits to count, for a robust bubble that will enhance the flavor of your bud. This piece would make a fantastic dab rig, thanks to its small surface area and impressive filtration.