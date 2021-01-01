About this product

• Grinder for Legal Dry Herb

• 4-Piece, 3-Chamber Design

• Zinc Alloy

• Diamond Peg Teeth

• Diameter: 2”

• Height: 1.55 ”

• Weight: 5.6 oz

•Plastic Scraper



The All About Bud grinder features a large pot leaf in the center surrounded by several smaller leaves, because the best way to take your bud is with even more bud. The three chambers allow you to effectively break down that sweet sweet herb without wasting any of the kief in the bottom. The magnetic lid will also help in preventing waste. Ready to roll?