About this product

• Glass Hammer Bubbler for Dry Herb

• Fumed Glasswork

• Left Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 7”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .75”

• Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: .3”

• Draft Hole Diameter: .15”

• Weight: 7 oz



Carved from the lights on high, this little piece of heaven will pick your feet up off the ground. Inspired by the soft pink lights of the aurora australis, this bubbler is layered with translucent shades of pink and yellow to create a visual symphony of color. The Aurora Contortion is fantastically twisted in both the hammer and neck, creating psychedelic alien shapes to get you into a wicked good mood.