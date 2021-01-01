About this product
• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb
• Left Carb Hole
• Length: Approx 5”
• Bowl Diameter: Approx .2”
• Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .9”
• Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: .15”
• Draft Hole Diameter: .125”
• Weight: 3 oz
These black spoon pipes feature quirky bees on the neck and bowl. A simple design and opaque glass make these pipes perfect for daily drivers. The amply-sized bowl holds enough for multiple solo sessions or a group smoke. These spoon pipes are well-balanced and adorable—what more could you ask for?
• Left Carb Hole
• Length: Approx 5”
• Bowl Diameter: Approx .2”
• Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .9”
• Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: .15”
• Draft Hole Diameter: .125”
• Weight: 3 oz
These black spoon pipes feature quirky bees on the neck and bowl. A simple design and opaque glass make these pipes perfect for daily drivers. The amply-sized bowl holds enough for multiple solo sessions or a group smoke. These spoon pipes are well-balanced and adorable—what more could you ask for?
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!