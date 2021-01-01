Smoking Outlet
• Color: Red, Green, Blue & Black
• Fuel Type: Butane
• Maximum Temperature: 1300°F Blue Flame
• Weight: 2.6 oz
• Height: 4.5”
• Adjustable Gas Flow Valve
Blink Torch is well known for their excellent deluxe torches. The Blink Torch TG-01 is a great torch to use for cooking or smoking. Featuring a child safety lock and flame lock. Small enough to fit your hand for traveling purposes. Easy to use, easy to carry around.
