About this product

• Magnetic Grinder Attachment

• Pollen Collection Chamber

• 4-Piece, 3-Chamber Design

• Heavy Duty Construction

• Zinc Alloy

• Straight Style Teeth

• Diameter: 2.40”

• Height: 3”

• Weight: 7.5 oz.

• 2 in 1 Rechargeable Bluetooth Speaker & Grinder

• 2 Hours of Lasting Battery

• Scraper Included



Chromium Crushers mind- blowing invention has come to light. A rechargeable bluetooth speaker and grinder in one. This 4 piece grinder has an additional perk, a built in bluetooth speaker on the lid! This 2 in 1 bluetooth speaker comes with a usb charger, NO BATTERIES NEEDED! Listen to your favorite jams while your grind you favorite greens. What's not to love? You have a built in bluetooth speaker on top of your grinder, you won’t have to worry about putting on your music elsewhere. Easy pack and Go!