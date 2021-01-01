Loading…
Smoking Outlet

Bump & Grind Grinder by Chromium Crusher

• Magnetic Grinder Attachment
• Pollen Collection Chamber
• 4-Piece, 3-Chamber Design
• Heavy Duty Construction
• Zinc Alloy
• Straight Style Teeth
• Diameter: 2.40”
• Height: 3”
• Weight: 7.5 oz.
• 2 in 1 Rechargeable Bluetooth Speaker & Grinder
• 2 Hours of Lasting Battery
• Scraper Included

Chromium Crushers mind- blowing invention has come to light. A rechargeable bluetooth speaker and grinder in one. This 4 piece grinder has an additional perk, a built in bluetooth speaker on the lid! This 2 in 1 bluetooth speaker comes with a usb charger, NO BATTERIES NEEDED! Listen to your favorite jams while your grind you favorite greens. What's not to love? You have a built in bluetooth speaker on top of your grinder, you won’t have to worry about putting on your music elsewhere. Easy pack and Go!
