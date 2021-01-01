Loading…
Logo for the brand Smoking Outlet

Smoking Outlet

Candy Button Bubbler

• Glass Bubbler for Dry Herb
• Left Carb Hole
• Length: 7.5”
• Bowl Diameter: Approx .75”
• Mouthpiece Diameter: Approx .25”
• Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .2”
• Weight: 6.1 oz

The Candy Button Bubbler is the perfect smoking companion for a cutie like you. The chamber has plenty of room for water to create a bubbly frenzy, and the mostly-clear body allows you to watch the smoke traveling through. The carb hole is located on the left-hand side, painted over with colored accents. The glass bubbles along the neck and on the sides look so good they're bound to activate your sweet tooth. This bubbler is as sweet as they come.
