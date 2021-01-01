Loading…
Logo for the brand Smoking Outlet

Smoking Outlet

Cheech Authentic Super Grinder

About this product

• Easy Connect Lid Attachment
• Pollen Collection Chamber
• 3-Piece Separation Design
• Pyramid Razon Teeth
• Diameter: 2.45”
• Height: 2.13"
• Weight: 6.73 oz.
• Scraper Included

Authentic CHEECH grinder with pyramid grinding teeth. Product comes in 5 different colors of Gold, Blue, Violet, Green and Black. Durable solid metal grinder with easy snap on lid.
