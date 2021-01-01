About this product
• Easy Connect Lid Attachment
• Pollen Collection Chamber
• 3-Piece Separation Design
• Pyramid Razon Teeth
• Diameter: 2.45”
• Height: 2.13"
• Weight: 6.73 oz.
• Scraper Included
Authentic CHEECH grinder with pyramid grinding teeth. Product comes in 5 different colors of Gold, Blue, Violet, Green and Black. Durable solid metal grinder with easy snap on lid.
• Pollen Collection Chamber
• 3-Piece Separation Design
• Pyramid Razon Teeth
• Diameter: 2.45”
• Height: 2.13"
• Weight: 6.73 oz.
• Scraper Included
Authentic CHEECH grinder with pyramid grinding teeth. Product comes in 5 different colors of Gold, Blue, Violet, Green and Black. Durable solid metal grinder with easy snap on lid.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!