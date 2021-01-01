About this product

• Double Chamber, Ball Perc, Double Klein Recycler

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate

• Gender Changer, Bowl Pieces for Dry Herb, and Other Accessories Available

• Chromatech Borosilicate Glass w/ Slyme Accents & Illuminati Glass Logo

• Height: 8.75”

• Weight: 12.4 oz

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 3.25”



The Double Uptake Floating Klein brought to you by Illuminati Glass is an exercise in elegance and deep function. Not only does this water pipe feature twice the recycling in a spectacular show of uptake and drainage, there’s even a multi-hole ball perc ready to shred your smoke through water at the very base of the chamber. This thing is beauty in action, and you won’t even know whether to pay attention to the gorgeous spinning drain or the fact that these hits are cool and robust every time. The iridescent Chromatech coating is just the cherry on top for this artful water pipe.