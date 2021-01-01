Loading…
Logo for the brand Smoking Outlet

Smoking Outlet

Cue Chalk Male Glass Bowl Piece by Diamond Glass

• Glass Bowl Piece
• For Tobacco or Legal Dry Herb Use
• Joint Size: 18mm
• Joint Style: Frosted, Glass on Glass
• Bowl Diameter: .85”
• Height: 2.5”
• Weight: 1.75 oz

A must-have for the billiards enthusiast, this chunky bowl piece looks a lot like a cube of cue chalk. With a weight of almost 2 ounces, this is a bowl piece for the heavy hitters. Its broad diameter and ample depth are ideal for group smoke sessions, or just a big ol’ bowl to take the edge off. Printed with two pristine gold Diamond Glass logos, this piece is all class.
