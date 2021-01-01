Smoking Outlet
About this product
• Glass Bowl Piece
• For Tobacco or Legal Dry Herb Use
• Joint Size: 18mm
• Joint Style: Frosted, Glass on Glass
• Bowl Diameter: .85”
• Height: 2.5”
• Weight: 1.75 oz
A must-have for the billiards enthusiast, this chunky bowl piece looks a lot like a cube of cue chalk. With a weight of almost 2 ounces, this is a bowl piece for the heavy hitters. Its broad diameter and ample depth are ideal for group smoke sessions, or just a big ol’ bowl to take the edge off. Printed with two pristine gold Diamond Glass logos, this piece is all class.
• For Tobacco or Legal Dry Herb Use
• Joint Size: 18mm
• Joint Style: Frosted, Glass on Glass
• Bowl Diameter: .85”
• Height: 2.5”
• Weight: 1.75 oz
A must-have for the billiards enthusiast, this chunky bowl piece looks a lot like a cube of cue chalk. With a weight of almost 2 ounces, this is a bowl piece for the heavy hitters. Its broad diameter and ample depth are ideal for group smoke sessions, or just a big ol’ bowl to take the edge off. Printed with two pristine gold Diamond Glass logos, this piece is all class.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!