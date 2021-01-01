About this product
• Single Chamber, Matrix Perc
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Printed Accents
• Height: 9.25”
• Weight: 18.9 oz.
• Glass Thickness: .125” - .2”
• Base Diameter: 5”
We all have at least one over-the-top sports fan in our lives (hell, maybe it’s you!) and this is the dab rig for them. I hope you can handle a little bit of blasphemy, because among the prints on this pipe are sets of praying hands clasped around a football. You’ve also got your requisite flaming baseballs, #1 hand, basketball head skeleton, and a sexy bison football guy (seriously, zoom on in, nothing makes me happier than saying "I told you so").
Function is on point with this dab rig. The matrix perc in the chamber will pummel your vapor into delicious submission. The chamber is large enough to gather large hits, and keep the party going. Sports!!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
