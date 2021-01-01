About this product

• Single Chamber; DNA Perc, Balloon Perc

• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb

• Gender Changer, Nails for Legal Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents and Black Tattoo Logos

• Height: 12.5”

• Weight: 32 oz.

• Glass Thickness: 0.125”

• Base: 5”



Introducing another unique eye pleasing piece by Tattoo Glass. Standing at 12.5-inches tall, with a heavy weight of 32-Ounces, this beauty will have you falling in love all over again, well at least with this pipe! Featuring a DNA perc for perfect filtration and an air balloon perc for diffusion perfection. Take smooth and dope hits with this beautiful piece!