• Single Chamber; DNA Perc, Balloon Perc
• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb
• Gender Changer, Nails for Legal Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents and Black Tattoo Logos
• Height: 12.5”
• Weight: 32 oz.
• Glass Thickness: 0.125”
• Base: 5”
Introducing another unique eye pleasing piece by Tattoo Glass. Standing at 12.5-inches tall, with a heavy weight of 32-Ounces, this beauty will have you falling in love all over again, well at least with this pipe! Featuring a DNA perc for perfect filtration and an air balloon perc for diffusion perfection. Take smooth and dope hits with this beautiful piece!
