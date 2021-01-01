About this product

• Single Chamber; Removable Downstem w/ Attached Bowl Piece

• 10mm Plugged Downstem

• 10mm Plugged Slider Bowl for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb

• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available

• Left Carb Hole

• Two Toned Colored Glass

• Height: 6.5”

• Weight: 2.66 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .1”

• Base Diameter: 1.75”



Low price, easy to carry around and travel size pipe, with a carb hole on the left side, what else could you ask for? Featuring a removable downstem with a bowl attached for all your favorite legal dry herbs. The colors on this water pipe gives a good look and feel to your home when displayed. Don’t miss out on this travel size water pipe, get it while we still got it!