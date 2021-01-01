About this product

• Silicone Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb

• Removable Glass Multihole Bowl

• Left Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 5”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .7”

• Mouthpiece Diameter: .3”

• Carb Hole Diameter: .2”

• Weight: 1.8 oz



Bring a smile to your smoke sesh with this glow-in-the-dark Cheshire Cat pipe. Trippy as Alice in Wonderland, the unbreakable silicone pipe smokes smooth and is perfect to take with you down any rabbit hole. This pipe is fitted with a glass bowl that has nine small draft holes rather than one, which makes the burn much more even, with less green pulling through. Also, the face pops off and the glass bowl is removable for easy cleaning. Eyes and mouth glow-in-the-dark!