About this product

• Single Chamber, Ice Pinch

• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 18/14mm Diffused Downstem

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb

• Black Borosilicate Glass w/ Gold Rick & Morty Accents

• Height: 12”

• Weight: 33.8 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 5”



"All right, all right, cool it! I see what's happening here. You're both young, you're both unsure about your place in the universe, and you both want to be Grandpa's favorite. I can fix this. Morty, sit here. Summer, you sit here. Now, listen—I know the two of you are very different from each other in a lot of ways, but you have to understand that as far as Grandpa's concerned, you're both pieces of sh*t! Yeah. I can prove it mathematically. Actually, l-l-let me grab my whiteboard. This has been a long time coming, anyways."



What you may not see in the picture is there is an ice pinch with room for almost 6” of ice in the neck.