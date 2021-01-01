About this product

• Single Chamber, Disk Perc, Dab Rig

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Banger Nail for Concentrates

• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents

• Height: 10.5”

• Weight: 9 oz

• Glass Thickness: .125 "

• Base Diameter: 3.5”



Standing alone this Hexagon Disk Perc Post Water Pipe / Dab Rig has a layered body making the view to its disk perc quite captivating! While the base is clear and a hexagon, standing on its own is not a problem at all! As a set you could piece them together like a puzzle fitting right in! This Hexagon Disk Perc Post Dab Rig has a slanted neck, which makes inhaling that vapor from your legal concentrate so much easier. When taking your rip, air is passed through its disk perc, housing 9 d-slits.