• Double Chamber, Inline Diffuser, Sprinkler Perc
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Amber Accents & Apollo Logo
• Height: 12.75”
• Weight: 27.8 oz
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 4.5”
Get a heady buzz on with this lush and intricate water pipe by Apollo Glassworks. A host of honey bees attend to their hive, settling on the platforms decorated with 3D honeycomb medallions and dripping with amber droplets. The base, neck, and bowl piece of this bong evoke old school glasswork, with a slight fume and swirl that adds an artistic element to this otherwise scientific-style water pipe.
The function on this piece is as impressive as its design. Airflow moves down the intake and into the inline-diffuser for an immediate and spirited bubble. From there, water and smoke are drawn up through the multi-tubed sprinkler perc in the second chamber, leading to a robust final filtration before smoke moves up the neck and out the mouthpiece. This water pipe is a true display piece, with the percolation chops to back it up!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
