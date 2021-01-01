About this product

• Stash Container

• Material: Silicone

• Height: 2.2”

• Diameter: 1.75”

• Weight: .83 oz

• Capacity: Approximately 2g Legal Dry Herb



Keep your stash smelling sweet with this colorful silicone honey jars. With a capacity of about 2 grams of dry herb, this is the perfect container for anyone who wants to travel in style. These jars are 100% silicone, with lids that form an airtight seal but are still a breeze to open and close. Your stash will stay fresh and fragrant in these handy little containers.