Smoking Outlet
About this product
• Stash Container
• Material: Silicone
• Height: 2.2”
• Diameter: 1.75”
• Weight: .83 oz
• Capacity: Approximately 2g Legal Dry Herb
Keep your stash smelling sweet with this colorful silicone honey jars. With a capacity of about 2 grams of dry herb, this is the perfect container for anyone who wants to travel in style. These jars are 100% silicone, with lids that form an airtight seal but are still a breeze to open and close. Your stash will stay fresh and fragrant in these handy little containers.
• Material: Silicone
• Height: 2.2”
• Diameter: 1.75”
• Weight: .83 oz
• Capacity: Approximately 2g Legal Dry Herb
Keep your stash smelling sweet with this colorful silicone honey jars. With a capacity of about 2 grams of dry herb, this is the perfect container for anyone who wants to travel in style. These jars are 100% silicone, with lids that form an airtight seal but are still a breeze to open and close. Your stash will stay fresh and fragrant in these handy little containers.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!