About this product

• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb

• Left Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 4.75”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .7”

• Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .125”

• Weight: 3.5 oz



Every smoker needs a spoon pipe that best describes their best interest. In which this spoon pipe might be the one. Hand painted with the word “weed” and available in various colors too. Left carb hole and a large bowl, the smoking experience with this average sized pipe will blow your mind, literally.