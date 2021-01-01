About this product
• Dimensions: 4” x 3"
• Reservoir Capacity: 25 ml
• Weight: 9 oz.
This Large Mushroom Storage Jar is perfect for both your concentrates and dry herbs. No sticking, no mess and more space for all your necessary needs. Easy to Store and easy to use.
• Reservoir Capacity: 25 ml
• Weight: 9 oz.
This Large Mushroom Storage Jar is perfect for both your concentrates and dry herbs. No sticking, no mess and more space for all your necessary needs. Easy to Store and easy to use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!