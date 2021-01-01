Smoking Outlet
About this product
• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Diamond Glass Logo
• Height: 10”
• Weight: 17.6 oz
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 4.5”
The Mandala by Diamond Glass brings a sleek, modern element to the classic beaker bong. The fluted shape and unique mouthpiece give this piece a streamlined look, with subdued color accents for a classy presentation. On the bottom of the piece you’ll find a beautiful geometric print that’s visible through water in the chamber.
This piece is powered by a removable downstem with 6 diffusion slits, which provide a robust bubble for your favorite dry herb. The excellent glass quality makes for a beautiful show as airflow moves up the piece. Diamond Glass wows once again!
