About this product

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Diamond Glass Logo

• Height: 10”

• Weight: 17.6 oz

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 4.5”



The Mandala by Diamond Glass brings a sleek, modern element to the classic beaker bong. The fluted shape and unique mouthpiece give this piece a streamlined look, with subdued color accents for a classy presentation. On the bottom of the piece you’ll find a beautiful geometric print that’s visible through water in the chamber.



This piece is powered by a removable downstem with 6 diffusion slits, which provide a robust bubble for your favorite dry herb. The excellent glass quality makes for a beautiful show as airflow moves up the piece. Diamond Glass wows once again!