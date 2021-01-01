About this product

• Single Chamber, Fixed Stem Perc

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 6-in-1 Titanium Nail for Legal Concentrate

• Colored Silicone

• Height: 11”

• Weight: 13.4 oz.

• Silicone Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 3.5”



Mario is on an all-new adventure in the world of weed! This silicone dab rig is a completely new way to enjoy your favorite concentrates in silicone pipe format. The beaker base offers stability with hexagonal pattern, a comfortable grip, and the piece can be disassembled into 6 pieces for easy cleaning and transport: the nail, the glass joint, the silicone downstem, the mario body, and the neck/mouthpiece. This rig comes with a a 6-in-1 titanium nail to do your dabs justice.