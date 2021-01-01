About this product

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem Perc

• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 18/14mm Removable Downstem

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb

• Gender Changer,Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Artistic Skull & Leaves That Glow in the Dark

• Height: 12”

• Weight: 40 oz.

• Thickness: .125”

• Base: 4.5”



Mr. Skull Green Leaves doesn’t seem too happy about being separated from the crowd. Why don’t you make him your friend? Mr. Skull comes with an ice pinch hidden in the leaves, and a downstem for filtration and tons of bubbles! The ice pinch sits low enough to give enough soothing air when you take hits. He also provides the perfect mouthpiece to rest your lips. Decorated with Green Maryjane leaves and Mr. Skull himself. Oh, I almost left out one detail I think you might like….. Mr. Skull glows in the dark!!! Why don’t you make Mr. Skull feel welcomed, I know you guys will be best buddies!



