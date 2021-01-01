About this product

• Glass Steamroller Pipe for Dry Herb

• Back Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 4.15”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .6”

• Mouthpiece Diameter: Approx .4”

• Carb Hole Diameter: Approx .25”

• Draft Hole Diameter: Approx .15”

• Weight: 4.4 oz



Osmosis: The movement of a solvent through a semipermeable membrane. Basically, its molecules passing through from one membrane to another, which is kind of the visual effect this steamroller provides. Either way, you don't have to understand science to know that this is one cool steamroller! Iceberg steamrollers are durable pieces and can easily fit in your pocket. Choose from one of four color options!