About this product

• Glass Bubbler for Dry Herb

• Left Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 7.5”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .65”

• Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .3”

• Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .15”

• Weight: 8 oz



Bubblers come in multiple shapes and sizes, but this one blends classic shape with novel design additions. A light frit creates texture to the color, and strings of white add definition to the pattern. The pearls down the front enhance grip, and the horns emerging from the crook of the neck are just cool. For classic function with a little flair, the Pearl & Horn is your solution.