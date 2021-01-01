About this product

• Glass Steamroller Pipe for Dry Herb

• Back Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 4”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .6”

• Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .18”

• Weight: 4.3 oz



These iceberg style steamrollers feature a unique design. Over a fumed core, the artists placed pink shapes that resemble rose petals. Encased in thick glass, these pieces are delightfully sturdy and feel substantial in the hand. Their shimmer is impossible to resist!



Please Note: These pieces sometimes appear to have internal “cracks”. These lines are NOT cracks, they are simply the visual border between sections of fume, and they do not affect functionality in any way.