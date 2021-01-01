About this product

• Glass Blunt for Dry Herb

• Length: 4” Closed, 6” Fully Extended

• Tip Diameter: Approx .35”

• Weight: .75 oz



Love smoking, but hate rolling joints and the smell they leave on your fingers? Try out a glass blunt. These handy smoking tools offer the same functionality as a joint, in a cleaner and simpler package. Simply slide out the mouthpiece end, pack the main tube with as much flower as you want, and light it up. These glass blunts feature a tooth in the mouthpiece tube to prevent flower and ash from being sucked into the mouthpiece when you inhale.