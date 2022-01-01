About this product
• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch
• 18 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 18 mm/14 mm Removable Downstem
• 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Prismashift Borosilicate Glass w/ Genesis Glass Logos
• Height: 16”
• Weight: 43 oz
• Glass Thickness: 7 mm
• Base Diameter: 5.5”
The classic beaker bong style is a powerhouse when it comes to diffusing smoke for immense clouds. However, it’s tough to get a beaker to stand out in the crowd. These gorgeous water pipes by Genesis Glass are a cut above the rest when it comes to style, featuring eye-catching Prismashift coating. This reflective finish takes what you like about Chromatech and injects a splash of color you won’t be able to take your eyes off of! Each pipe comes with a faceted diamond-style bowl for some extra flash and huge capacity. This is definitely one to show off when friends come over!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
