Smoking Outlet
About this product
• Internal Dimensions: 10”
• External Dimensions: 10.5”
• Depth: .75”
• Weight: 6.35 oz
If you’ve ever scoffed at the idea of rolling trays, here’s a new one: the RAW Frisbee rolling tray. Giving you a 10” surface to roll on, this tray also shakes out for some high-flying fun when you flip it over and toss it as a frisbee. Its sturdy plastic construction is ideal for standing up to its double duty, and the top is printed with RAW’s logo and branding. It’s hard not to love a tray that’s two in one!
• External Dimensions: 10.5”
• Depth: .75”
• Weight: 6.35 oz
If you’ve ever scoffed at the idea of rolling trays, here’s a new one: the RAW Frisbee rolling tray. Giving you a 10” surface to roll on, this tray also shakes out for some high-flying fun when you flip it over and toss it as a frisbee. Its sturdy plastic construction is ideal for standing up to its double duty, and the top is printed with RAW’s logo and branding. It’s hard not to love a tray that’s two in one!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!