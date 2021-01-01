About this product

• Internal Dimensions: 10”

• External Dimensions: 10.5”

• Depth: .75”

• Weight: 6.35 oz



If you’ve ever scoffed at the idea of rolling trays, here’s a new one: the RAW Frisbee rolling tray. Giving you a 10” surface to roll on, this tray also shakes out for some high-flying fun when you flip it over and toss it as a frisbee. Its sturdy plastic construction is ideal for standing up to its double duty, and the top is printed with RAW’s logo and branding. It’s hard not to love a tray that’s two in one!

