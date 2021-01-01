About this product

• Internal Dimensions: 3.3” x 5.5”

• External Dimensions: 4.8” x 7"

• Depth: .6”

• Weight: 2.7 oz.



Here at Smoking Outlet, we like it RAW. Modeled after the classic 1970's era CLUB trays, the RAW rolling tray is designed with extra height and rounded corners to allow no escape for your leaf. Conceptualized from its outset as the ultimate tray for rolling connoisseurs, the thick metal of RAW's trays is strong and durable, its design a relic from an era past that is as classic today as it was then.