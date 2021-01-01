About this product

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem

• 14mm Male Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Female Vapor Dome & Nail for Legal Concentrate

• Gender Changer, Bowl Pieces for Dry Herb, and Other Accessories Available

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents

• Height: 5”

• Weight: 4.9 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 2”



The Saturn Rig by Diamond Glass is the perfect piece for when you just want to space out with your favorite concentrates. The ring around the chamber not only adds to this rigs unique look but also protects it from accidental knocks and nudges. While small, that makes this a super sturdy pipe! The quad clops diffused stem delivers your smoke/vapor to a 45 degree sidecar mouthpiece for a cool smooth hit.