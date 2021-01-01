About this product

• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb

• Left Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 4.5”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .75”

• Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .15”

• Weight: 3.3 oz



This scintillating spoon pipe is visually amplified by pearlescent marbles fused to the neck and mouthpiece. The dreamy blue glass feels natural in the hand, and the shimmer from the accents is mesmerizing. These pipes have a medium sized bowl, with enough room for 2 to 4 puffs’ worth of dry herb. Smoke this spoon in the sunshine, and you’re in for a beautiful afternoon!