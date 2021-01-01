About this product

• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb

• Left Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 5.25”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .8”

• Mouthpiece Diameter: .15”

• Carb Hole Diameter: .2”

• Draft Hole Diameter: .125”

• Weight: 4.1 oz



Make the Second String your first choice with this double bowl spoon pipe! Made from beautiful clear glass and pastel stringer, these pipes are classy and fun at the same time. Dual bowls make for twice the fun, and a left-side carb hole allows for extra airflow control.