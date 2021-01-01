Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Smoking Outlet

Smoking Outlet

Second String Double Spoon Pipe

Buy Here

About this product

• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb
• Left Carb Hole
• Length: Approx 5.25”
• Bowl Diameter: Approx .8”
• Mouthpiece Diameter: .15”
• Carb Hole Diameter: .2”
• Draft Hole Diameter: .125”
• Weight: 4.1 oz

Make the Second String your first choice with this double bowl spoon pipe! Made from beautiful clear glass and pastel stringer, these pipes are classy and fun at the same time. Dual bowls make for twice the fun, and a left-side carb hole allows for extra airflow control.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!