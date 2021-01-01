About this product

• Single Chamber, Disc Perc

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ 3D Shark, 3D Coral & Colored Accents w/Cheech Logo

• Height: 8.5”

• Weight: 26 oz

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 4”



Cheech does it again with another insanely unique piece! This water pipe features a disc perc large enough to take over the main chamber, making enough bubbles for a pretty insane hit! A 3D effect at the top of the waterpipe, parallel with shark that replaces the neck of the pipe. The Cheech logo features a picture of the shark with an anchor in the background to symbolize the steady base of the water pipe whether in use or not. Take granted of this beautiful, insanely unique piece while we still have it. Cheech Glass goes quick!