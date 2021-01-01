About this product

• Glass Bubbler for Dry Herb

• Left Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 7.5”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .85”

• Mouthpiece Diameter: .3”

• Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .2”

• Weight: 6.6 oz



This lovely little bubbler emulates the patterning of a mushroom, and may even help you glean some psychedelic effects! The ample chamber is fully colored, keeping resin buildup out of sight in between cleanings. The whimsical light green coloring and pink spots make for a unique aesthetic that would be right at home in the forest. Pick up this stable and functional bubbler, and let it take you on a new adventure!